Three people were found dead in a Spotsylvania County residence Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Sheriff's Capt. C.A. Carey said county dispatchers received a call about 9 a.m. from someone reporting deaths at a home in the 8300 block of Arlene Acres Drive. Deputies responded and found three people dead in the home, Carey said.
It was not immediately clear how the caller came upon the deaths. No other information was available Wednesday afternoon, including the names, ages and genders of the victims, how they might have died or how long the victims may have been there.
Carey said detectives are actively investigating the case and said he would release more information when he is able to.