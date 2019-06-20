If Spotsylvania County detectives are making any progress in identifying the killer or killers in a triple homicide in the county last month, they’re not saying anything about it.
Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and Ozuna’s son, 14-year-old Kyrrus Ozuna, were all found dead inside the home at 8312 Arlene Acres Drive on May 29. All three had their necks cut, according to a medical examiner, and court records indicate that police believe the slayings were premeditated.
The deaths were discovered that morning by the father of the teenager, who went to the home after being unable to contact his son. A toddler and an infant, the children of Coleman and Ozuna, were found unharmed but dehydrated in the home.
Police have said nothing about any potential suspects or motives for the slayings and all search warrants pertaining to the case have been sealed by court order. A prosecutor wrote that leaving the information contained in the search warrants affidavits unsealed could lead to the destruction of evidence and “serious violence toward persons involved in the investigation.”
Relatives of the Ozunas, who are from Utah, said they too know little regarding why their loved ones were killed.
Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said only that the case remains a high priority and said several detectives are working on it constantly, “nearly around the clock, as much as they humanly can.”