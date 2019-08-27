A Spotsylvania County jury recommended a 13-year prison sentence late Monday after convicting a man for committing a poorly executed robbery last year.
Earl B. Ingram Jr., 25, of Fredericksburg was convicted of seven charges, including robbery, conspiracy, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. His trial in Spotsylvania Circuit Court ended about 11 p.m. Monday.
He will be formally sentenced Nov. 13, at which time a judge could reduce his sentence.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Ryan Mehaffey and Rob Foss, the robbery took place in Brittany Commons on Sept. 21 of last year. The victim, Gerell Smith, and Ingram’s codefendant, Kayla B. Mathews, had been hanging out together the previous night when Mathews left Smith to go be with Ingram.
Smith contacted Mathews and told her he wanted her to come back over. She agreed, and drove to Smith’s apartment with Ingram early Sept. 21.
Ingram was not in sight when Smith came out and got into Mathews’ vehicle, according to testimony. Smith testified that after he got into the passenger’s seat, a man with a shirt pulled over his face confronted him at gunpoint and fired a shot into the air.
He then made Smith get on the ground and took his shoes, phone and wallet. The robber then got into Mathews’ vehicle and left.
Smith was unable to identify the robber, but he gave Mathews’ name to deputies. Investigators went to Mathews’ Spotsylvania residence and found Ingram and evidence linking them to the crime.
Smith was still unable to identify Ingram on Monday, but Mathews did in her testimony for the prosecution.
Mathews has a conspiracy charge still pending in the Spotsylvania court system.
Attorney Price Koch is representing Ingram.