A Spotsylvania County man has been charged with multiple felonies stemming from his actions following a traffic stop, which included slamming a deputy to the ground several times, police said.
Troy Glen Laing, 30, is charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, fleeing from a law enforcement officer and destruction of property. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said deputies went to a home in the 100 block of Lee Street about 10 p.m. Thursday in response to a reported disturbance. A resident told police that Laing, who rented a room at the home, was intoxicated and causing trouble.
His roommates tried to prevent Laing from driving because of his level of intoxication but were unable to, Scott said. The roommates were nearly struck by the vehicle the suspect left in.
A deputy made a traffic stop a short time later and had Laing get out of the vehicle. Scott said he pushed the deputy to resist being placed in handcuffs and started to flee.
The deputy caught up to him after a short distance and tackled him to the ground, Scott said. During the ensuing struggle, the suspect put his hand on the deputy’s gun, which was still in the holster. He also picked her up and slammed her to the ground several times before running away again.
The deputy caught him again, Scott said, but the suspect again broke away. This time, he jumped over a fence and the deputy stopped the pursuit.
As other deputies converged on the area, police got a description of a vehicle that the suspect was seen getting into near his residence. Polices stopped the Uber driver a short time later and found Laing lying in the back seat. He was taken into custody without further incident.
The deputy who’d tussled with Laing was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, Scott said.
Laing is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Spotsylvania General District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.