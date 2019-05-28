A Spotsylvania County man was jailed Sunday on charges that he choked and assaulted his girlfriend in a convenience store parking lot, authorities said.
Spotsylvania Sheriff's Capt. C.A. Carey said the altercation began about 4 p.m. at a home in a neighborhood behind the Sheetz off Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania. Following an argument, he said, the woman left the home and went to the Sheetz parking lot.
According to Carey, the woman was sitting in her car texting someone when the suspect showed up. He reached into the car, snatched her cell phone and wallet, then pulled her out of the car by the arm.
Carey said that the man then choked the woman as the dispute escalated. Other people began to gather as the woman finally broke away and went into the store to call for help. Carey said the woman had obvious injuries.
The woman later went to a Sunoco station in Fredericksburg, where she was met by police and taken back to the Sheetz store. Carey said he wasn't sure why the woman went to Fredericksburg.
Antoine I. Rabb, 22, was charged with strangulation, assault and battery, robbery, credit card larceny, larceny from a person and preventing a 911 call. He was still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail Tuesday evening.