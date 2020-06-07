A Spotsylvania County man was arrested Saturday as the result of an altercation in Bowling Green during which another man was stabbed.
Dustin Allen Ebie, 32, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, a Class 2 felony that carries a possible prison sentence of between 20 years to life in prison.
Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa said the altercation occurred at a residence in the town Saturday. Investigator M.J. Feagan responded at the request of town police and took over the investigation.
A 31-year-old man was seriously injured by a single stab wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital in the Fredericksburg area with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.
Details about what led up to the fight are still unclear, Lippa said. He said Ebie and the victim are not related, but know each other.
Ebie was placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail under no bond. He will be arraigned Monday in Caroline General District Court.
