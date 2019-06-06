A Spotsylvania County man has been arrested on sex offenses against a child that date back to 2015, court records show.
Marcus Dwayne Coleman, 44, of Partlow is charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery on a child younger than 13. He was directly indicted by a Spotsylvania grand jury last month and arrested Wednesday.
Rape carries a potential life sentence, while aggravated sexual battery carries up to 20 years.
The alleged attacks took place in 2015 and 2016 when the child’s family was living in Spotsylvania, police said, but Sheriff’s Capt. C.A. Carey said the Sheriff’s Office wasn’t contacted until much later.
Coleman is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. His next hearing in Spotsylvania Circuit Court had not been scheduled as of Thursday, according to court records.