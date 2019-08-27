The driver in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County in June has been charged with two counts of aggravated involuntary manslaughter.
Michael Edward Moriarty, 23, of Spotsylvania was directly indicted this month by a county grand jury, court records show. The charges stem from a June 22 crash on Brock Road in the area of Orange Plank Road in which two people were killed.
Coaty James Thomson, 28, of Roanoke and a 14-year-old referred to in court records only as “S.M.” were killed in the crash. Moriarty was seriously injured and police at the time said that seat belts were not being used.
According to police, Moriarty was traveling east when he ran off the road and struck a tree. Thomson, who was in the back seat, and the front-seat teen were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The aggravated involuntary manslaughter charges mean that Moriarty is alleged to have been under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both at the time of the crash. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, double the maximum for regular involuntary manslaughter.
Moriarty is also charged with driving while intoxicated while transporting a child, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail.
Moriarty is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 10 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. He is being represented by attorney James Ilijevich.