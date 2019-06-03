A Spotsylvania County man had an extremely short ride to jail Saturday evening after he picked up eight felony charges following an altercation involving several Stafford County deputies.
Zachary Bartley, 34, was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail following an incident in the jail parking lot.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said deputies responded to the parking lot off U.S. 1 at 7:35 p.m. after receiving reports about an argument between a man and a woman. It was not clear why the two were at the jail, which is a few miles south of the Stafford courthouse, or what they were arguing about.
Vicinanzo said Bartley got out of his vehicle and immediately became combative. He was placed in handcuffs after he continued to yell at deputies and at the woman, she said.
Vicinanzo said Bartley became even more uncooperative after being handcuffed and was using obscene and threatening language. He dropped to the ground and kicked at least two deputies as they tried to get him into a police cruiser, she said.
Once inside the jail, Vicinanzo said the suspect tried to bite a law-enforcement officer. Two deputies received minor injuries during the incident.
Bartley was charged with eight counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer. Each count carries the possibility of up to five years in prison.
He was also charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. Bartley was still in jail as of Monday evening.