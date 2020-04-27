A Spotsylvania man has been charged with multiple offenses as the result of an incident in which he is accused of running several red lights and causing two collisions after fleeing from a county deputy he had apparently signaled for help, authorities said.
Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said Deputy T. Murphy was traveling south on U.S. 1 about 8 p.m. Saturday when he noticed a vehicle behind him flashing its high beams. Murphy, who was in a marked cruiser, pulled onto Commonwealth Drive to see if the driver behind him needed assistance.
The driver of the red Nissan Xterra also pulled over, Scott said. After Murphy positioned his cruiser behind the Xterra and activated his emergency lights, the driver revved his engine and sped off onto U.S. 1 heading south.
Scott said the driver made a number of turns and U-turns before eventually heading in the northbound direction of the highway. At one point, police said, the Xterra crashed into the back of a big truck with no trailer attached and was temporarily stuck.
The suspect managed to break free and continued north, still running red lights, Scott said. The pursuit ended at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Southpoint Parkway when the suspect ran another red light and was struck by another vehicle.
Both the suspect and the occupants of the other vehicle were transported to hospitals for treatment, and the road was shut down temporarily as rescue workers tended to the injured and investigated the crash. Scott said Monday that she was not sure how many people were hurt or how serious the injuries were.
Cedrick Burch, 41, is charged with eluding police, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and operating a vehicle without insurance. Court records show that Burch had previously been charged with attempting to elude and reckless driving following an April 1 incident in Spotsylvania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.