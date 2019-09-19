A Spotsylvania County man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Thursday for selling heroin and fentanyl in the Fredericksburg area, court records show.
Aaron J. Talley, 34, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Richmond, where he had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin.
According to court records, FBI agents and narcotics detectives with the Fredericksburg Police Department began an undercover investigation in April of last year after receiving information from a confidential informant that Talley and others were distributing large amounts of heroin in the Fredericksburg area.
Talley, a five-time convicted felon, was free on bond when the investigation began.
Between April and September, the informant and an undercover narcotics officer made 20 controlled purchases of heroin from Talley. Eventually Talley became comfortable with the undercover officer and began selling directly to him, court papers state.
One purchase took place on Aug. 22, 2018, in the bathroom of a Fredericksburg gas station, according to court papers. An associate of Talley’s delivered two grams of heroin to the undercover officer and the informant. The informant later admitted he was acting on Talley’s behalf.
As part of his plea, Talley admitted to distributing between 80 and 100 grams, some of which also contained fentanyl. Court papers identified Talley as the leader of the conspiracy.
