A Spotsylvania man was killed Saturday in a head-on collision in the Todds Tavern area of the county.

According to Major Troy Skebo of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, Derek Lewis, 32, was traveling north in the 9700 block of Brock Road at 5:44 p.m., when his 2006 Mini Cooper crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Cadillac sedan.

Lewis was ejected from his vehicle and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Skebo said the female driver of the Cadillac sustained serious injuries in the crash, and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital before being transferred to another regional trauma unit.

“Vehicle speed was a factor in this accident,” said Skebo.

The accident remains under investigation.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

