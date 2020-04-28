A Spotsylvania man has been charged in connection with a March 8 incident in which another county man was killed when he was struck from behind while riding on a scooter on State Route 3, authorities said.
Michael Malik Ross, 36, is charged with felony hit and run. He had not been apprehended as of Tuesday.
According to Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott and court records, Jason E. Ahinful was westbound in the area of Route 3 and Salem Church Road about 1:45 a.m. when his Tao Tao scooter was struck from behind by a vehicle.
The vehicle was gone by the time deputies and rescue workers arrived. Ahinful was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that day.
About two hours after the incident, an affidavit for a search warrant states, a Spotsylvania businessman was contacted and asked if he could repair damage to the front bumper, hood and grill of a 2015 Hyundai Genesis.
The businessman had seen online reports about the incident involving Ahinful and suspected that the Genesis had been involved. He later contacted a county deputy after the vehicle was brought to his shop.
Authorities examined the vehicle and determined that its damage was consistent with what they found at the accident scene. Deputy R. Wahl later learned that the Genesis had been purchased at Alpha Motorsports in Spotsylvania by a Washington man.
Scott said Wahl later determined that Ross is an acquaintance of the owner and was driving the vehicle that morning. Investigators believe that Ross has been staying somewhere in the Washington area, she said.
