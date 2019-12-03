A Spotsylvania County man who brutally beat his child’s mother during a dispute last year was ordered Tuesday to serve three and a half years in prison.
Christopher Michael Payton, 37, was convicted in Spotsylvania Circuit Court of malicious wounding and child abuse. He was sentenced to a total of 23 years with all but three and a half years suspended.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Amanda Sweeney, an investigation began on Nov. 25, 2018, when a woman showed up at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center with obvious head injuries.
She had suffered two fractures to her mandible, a fractured nose and a major laceration under her right eye. She was transferred to a Richmond hospital for emergency surgery to her jaw.
The woman told police she was at home in Spotsylvania when Payton, the father of her youngest child, showed up and demanded to take the child. After she refused to hand over the child and asked Payton to leave, Payton struck her in the face with his fist approximately 10 times.
The victim’s son, who was 13 at the time, heard his mom yelling and crying and rushed to the kitchen. Sweeney said the boy saw Payton pounding on his mother while pinning her against the stove.
The boy pushed Payton off his mother, hit him in the face and the chest before taking the defendant to the ground. Payton’s child, who was in his mother’s arms the whole time, was not hurt.
