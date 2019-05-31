A man who chased down a young woman in his vehicle last year before fleeing after passersby heard the woman's screams for help was convicted of multiple offenses Friday in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court.
Ruebin Clifton Fletcher, 30, of Spotsylvania was found guilty of abduction, carjacking, attempted malicious wounding, felony destruction of property and assault.
Defense attorney Bill Neely did win a significant victory, however, by convincing Judge Joseph Ellis not to find Fletcher guilty of a charge of abduction with the intent to defile. That charge carries a possible life sentence, compared to the 10-year maximum penalty for simple abduction.
Still, Fletcher will face a considerable prison term when he is sentenced. Ellis tentatively scheduled the sentencing for Oct. 1, though he said that would likely change.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Stephanie Fitzgerald and Ryan Mehaffey, the victim had come to Spotsylvania on July 17 to visit a friend. As she was on her way out of town, she stopped at the Wawa at Cosner's Corner on U.S. 1.
The woman, who asked that her name not be printed, said she was confronted by a man later identified as Fletcher. He asked her repeatedly to "hang out" with him, if she had a boyfriend and offered her marijuana.
The woman said she told him she had a boyfriend and declined his advances. She said she eventually stopped responding to him altogether.
After leaving the Wawa, the woman said she noticed Fletcher following her in his vehicle. Unfamiliar with the area, she ended up in the 3600 block of Massaponax Church Road, where Fletcher pulled in front of her and forced her into a ditch.
She said she was then blocked in as Fletcher banged on her window with what appeared to be a crowbar or tire iron. He shouted such things as "get out of the car" and "follow me."
The woman was on the phone with a 911 operator by then, but was unable to tell the operator where she was.
Finally a car drove by with several people in it. Eric Pierron, a passenger in the car, said the position of the two vehicles was strange but he assumed the person in the ditch was being helped.
But after hearing the woman screaming for help, the passing car stopped and Pierron and William Cather went to the woman's aid. Fletcher left the scene at that point.
Police later viewed surveillance footage from the Wawa and identified Fletcher as the suspect. He was arrested about a week later and has been in custody ever since.
Neely argued that the charges against Fletcher were more serious than what was called for. He pointed to the testimony of Fletcher's mother, who said her son has limited intelligence and reads at a second-grade level.
She said he has never had a drivers license and was conned into buying a car by a cousin who took advantage of him.
"He could have easily been confused and thought she was somehow interested in his proposition," Neely said. "There is no evidence that he intended to harm her."
Prosecutors countered that Fletcher clearly intended to sexually assault the woman and might have succeeded if not for the passing car.