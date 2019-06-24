The mother of a 3-month-old child who died in March has been charged with first-degree murder in Spotsylvania County, authorities said.
Stephanie Grace Hadeed, 25, of Spotsylvania was arrested Saturday following a lengthy investigation, Spotsylvania Sheriff's Capt. C.A. Carey said. She is currently in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to Carey, deputies and other emergency workers went to a home in the 10700 block of Brittany Court in Cambridge subdivision on March 17 in response to a report of an unresponsive infant. The child, Addeline Owens, was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities later learned that the child's death was the result of blunt force trauma to the head, Carey said. Detectives also determined that Addeline was in Hadeed's care at the time of the incident, he said.
Hadeed turned herself in Saturday after being informed that there was a warrant for her arrest. Authorities did not say what the child was struck with or why they believe the death was intentional.
According to affidavits for search warrants filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, Detective M.A. Coerper talked to Hadeed on March 17 and was told that the baby was fine when she was put to bed earlier that morning.
Hadeed said she woke up at 10:38 a.m. on the 17th because she hadn't had to feed the baby for about 10 hours. She said she immediately called 911 after finding the baby unresponsive and Addeline was pronounced dead about an hour later.
The baby's grandmother had cared for the child until Hadeed got home from work about 11:30 p.m. the previous night. The grandmother told police that the baby was in good health and good spirits when she turned her over to her mother.
Hadeed told Coerper that she fed and burped the baby before putting her to bed about 12:30 a.m. She said this was a typical evening and that Addeline was a good baby, the affidavit states.
Coerper wrote that he received a report from the Department of Forensic Science on May 30 that outlined various hemorrhages and contusions that the baby had suffered.
The search warrants allowed police to seize a number of items, including cell phones and a laptop computer.