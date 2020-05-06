A 39-year-old Spotsylvania man was killed Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a pickup truck as part of a three-vehicle crash in the county, police said.
The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Brock Road just west of Herndon Road, Spotsylvania Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said. Jonathan Hitt was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Hitt was heading east on Brock Road on a BMW motorcycle when he veered into a full-size Dodge pickup truck that was traveling west. Scott said speed and reckless driving on the part of the motorcycle rider were key factors in the crash.
Following the initial impact, the pickup truck crossed into the eastbound lane, striking a small Ford SUV.
There were multiple occupants in the truck and the Ford who were transported to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for injuries, Scott said. None of those injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The road was closed for several hours as emergency workers tended to the victims and investigated the incident.
