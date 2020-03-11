A Spotsylvania County man was found dead Monday afternoon after a fire erupted while he was tending to his bees near his home, police said.
Hubert Cadle, 73, was outside his home in the 4300 block of Lewiston Road in the Brokenburg area of Spotsylvania when the fire erupted. Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said Cadle’s cause of death had not been determined as of Wednesday, but it appeared to be fire- or heat-related.
Cadle was a pastor at Edgewood Christian Church in nearby Louisa County. He was also a beekeeper.
It appears that a smoker he was using as part of his beekeeping activities somehow started a fire that set nearby woods ablaze.
His wife called 911 at 1:32 p.m. after noticing the fire. She rushed to her fallen husband and found that his clothes had been burned. It appeared he had been trying to get to water when he collapsed, Scott said.
“It was just a terrible, terrible accident,” Scott said.
The county fire marshal’s office is working to determine the cause of the fire. No foul play is suspected.
