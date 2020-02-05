Spotsylvania remains

Tennis shoes, a yellow hard hat and other clothing were in the area of human remains found in Spotsylvania County last Friday, but nothing indicating the man’s identity was found.

Spotsylvania authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying skeletal remains found in the county.

Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said a man walking through the woods Friday discovered the remains in woods off the 10000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway (U.S. 1) between Cosner’s Corner and Southpoint. She said the remains were about 150 into the woods between the Cookout and Rite Aid.

Scott said police believe the person was a black male who had been there approximately a month. Tennis shoes, a yellow hard hat and other clothing was found in the area, but nothing indicating the man’s identity was found.

The remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond for an autopsy that might possibly give police some idea of the cause of death. Scott said are checking lists of missing persons and have also contacted the company associated with the hat in hopes of learning the man’s identity.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/582-7115.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments