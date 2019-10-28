The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the driver in a fatal hit-and-run collision late Saturday in which a pedestrian was killed.
Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said that Deven P. Morgan, 41, of Fredericksburg died Sunday at a local hospital. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle as he was attempting to cross the 10900 block of Courthouse Road about 11 p.m. in the area of Dairy Queen and the Four Mile Fork Shopping Center.
Scott said a vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes of Courthouse Road struck Morgan and left the scene. As of Monday, the Sheriff's Office had not been contacted by anyone who saw the vehicle or the collision.
Morgan, who had last been seen walking away from the area of the shopping center parking lot, was critically injured when deputies and rescue workers arrived. Several citizens were with him.
He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died as the result of his injuries. The road was shut down while authorities investigated.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/582-5822 or 1-800/928-5822. People can also make online tips at p3tips.com.
