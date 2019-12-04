Spotsylvania County investigators were still trying Wednesday night to identify a young homicide victim who was shot that afternoon at a townhouse complex off Salem Church Road, authorities said.
Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said deputies rushed to the area of 11600 Summerfield Court about 2:45 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. A young male was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Scott said that investigators had been unable to identify the victim, but said he appeared to be between the ages of 16 and 18.
Scott said deputies have identified several witnesses and detectives were questioning a person of interest. The investigation was expected to continue throughout the night.
Five schools in the general area were immediately placed on a modified lockdown due to police activity in the area, school officials said. The lockdown was lifted after about an hour, though a heavy police presence remained to assist parents and school administrators.
Scott said the investigation is still in its early stages and police hoped to release more information Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/582-5822 or 1-800/928-5822. Online tips can be made at p3tips.com or at spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org.
