Two Northern Virginia men were arrested on felony charges Thursday after they were found with a large quantity of cigarettes that authorities allege they planned to resell.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said deputies were called at 3:50 a.m. by a citizen who reported seeing suspicious activity at the Wawa on Austin Park Drive. The caller reported seeing two men going back and forth from their vehicle and the store to purchase large quantities of cigarettes.
Each time they went into the store, they changed into different jackets, the caller told authorities.
Deputy R.T. Philippsen caught up with the suspects later at the Walmart at 217 Garrisonville Road. About 225 cartons of cigarettes were found in the vehicle, along with numerous jackets and stacks of cash totaling more than $13,000, Vicinanzo said.
Cigarettes obtained in Virginia can be resold in some other states, such as New York, for much higher prices, but it is illegal to do so.
Denyal Duz, 27, of Alexandria, and Ari Botani, 34, of Arlington were both charged with conspiracy and possession of tax-paid cigarettes with the intent to distribute. Both men were released on bond and have arraignments set for Jan. 14 in Stafford General District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.