A Stafford woman accused of trying to kill her two young children over the weekend tried to smother them with a pillow before leaving them alone in the home, police said.
Traceyann Dominique Wiggins, 31, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder. She is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo, deputies went to the 200 block of Campus Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday in response to a call from a concerned relative. The relative had recently talked to Wiggins and was concerned about her mental health.
Two children, ages 9 and 4, were alone in the home and appeared to be physically OK. Police later learned from the older child that their mother had placed pillows over their faces before they struggled out of her grasp.
Wiggins was found later that morning sitting in a parked car in the area of Centreport Parkway and the Interstate 95 entrance ramp. Police took her into custody and described her as having a "mental health crisis."
Wiggins is charged under the capital murder statute involving the premeditated killing of someone under 14 by someone over 21. Attempted capital murder carries the possibility of up to life in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.