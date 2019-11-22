Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested Thursday on charges that they beat up a man and robbed him during a planned shoe sale.
The incident took place about 10 p.m. on Courthouse Road at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said. The victim told deputies he had agreed to meet his alleged assailants at the school to sell them a pair of shoes.
Vicinanzo said that after the victim handed over the shoes, the suspects knocked him to the ground and kicked him in the head. They then took the shoes off his feet and the watch off his wrist before fleeing with both pairs of shoes.
The victim, 30, saw his assailants leave in a vehicle and saw one of them get out of the vehicle on Woodcutters Road. Deputy Shawn Martin spotted a vehicle matching the description a short time later on Lightfoot Drive and stopped it.
The 17-year-old driver and his passenger, 21-year-old Georell Hall of Stafford, were taken into custody. The third suspect, John Gonzalez, 20, of Stafford, was found walking near a residence by Sgt. B.J. Reed, according to Vicinanzo.
The suspects were jailed on charges that include robbery, conspiracy, assault by mob and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The adults were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail and the teenager was placed in a juvenile facility.
Vicinanzo said police want to remind the public there are two parking spaces in front of the Public Safety Building at 1225 Courthouse Road designated as safe exchange zones. The spaces are monitored at all times and are recommended for child custody exchanges and the exchange of goods.
