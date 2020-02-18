A Stafford County man picked up multiple charges following an incident late Sunday that began when authorities alleged that he sped away from an attempted traffic stop in North Stafford.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Deputy John Ahern was in the area of the 300 block of Garrisonville Road when he saw a 2014 Honda CRV traveling well above the speed limit.
When Ahern tried to stop the vehicle, Vicinanzo said, the driver made an abrupt U-turn and accelerated toward Interstate 95. He got on the highway and headed south at a high rate of speed with Ahern in pursuit.
Vicinanzo said the suspect left the highway at the Warrenton Road/Falmouth exit and headed north on U.S.17. He turned right onto Stafford Lakes Parkway after turning off his headlights, then turned into a 7–Eleven parking lot.
Ahern’s cruiser contacted the suspect vehicle in the parking lot, pushing it into a tree. The driver tried to get out of the passenger’s side of the vehicle, but Deputy William Bolinsky was there to greet him and help take him into custody.
Matthew Guarracino, 24, was charged with felony eluding, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, hit and run and several other traffic offenses. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Pills and an unmarked pill bottle were found in the suspect’s vehicle, police said.
