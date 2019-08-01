A man who was caught on camera trying to steal from two businesses in North Stafford was arrested in Stafford early Thursday, police said.
Hussein B. Jarrar, 20, of Stafford is charged with two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of felony destruction of property.
According to Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo, deputies responded to an alarm at the Bed Bath & Beyond at 1190 Stafford Marketplace at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found no sign of forced entry at the store, but two cash registers had been damaged.
Surveillance video showed the suspect hid in the store until it was closed and all the employees were gone. He then tried to get money from the registers, but was unable to. The suspect then left the store.
Police were still investigating that incident when an alarm went off at the nearby Winning Image Salon and Day Spa at 11:26 p.m. Police found the back door broken and damage to a cash register. Again, no money was taken.
Surveillance footage showed the same suspect who had been seen in the earlier incident.
Early the next morning, a deputy spotted the suspect walking on Worth Avenue in the same general area. Jarrar was taken into custody and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
A preliminary hearing for Jarrar is scheduled for Sept. 11 in Stafford General District Court.