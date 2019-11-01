Three H.H. Poole Middle School students were injured when they were struck by a vehicle at a bus stop Friday morning, according to the school and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident occurred at 7:38 a.m. in the area of Highpointe Boulevard and Pinnacle Drive, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said.
The students, an 11-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys, were struck by a vehicle as they were crossing a crosswalk to get to their bus stop, Vicinanzo said.
The students were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was identified as Jose Minas, 37, of Stafford. He has been charged with reckless driving, obscured windshield, defective equipment, and failure to yield to pedestrians, Vicinanzo said.
According to a letter from H.H. Poole principal Robert Bingham to parents, Minas was driving a commercial vehicle for a pest control services company.
“Deputies will be conducting extra checks at school bus stops in the area during school hours,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office reads. “We are asking anyone who sees a motorist operating unsafely around a school bus or school bus stop to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540/658-4400.”
