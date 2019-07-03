LARCENY
- Target, 25 South Gateway Drive, 07/02, 6:55 p.m. Two suspects were observed concealing unpaid merchandise under their clothes and in their purses. Kaycee Smith, 21, of Round Hill, VA and Jennifer Betz, 22, of Lovettsville, VA were released on summonses for concealment of merchandise.
- Target, 25 South Gateway Drive, 07/01, 8:30 p.m. Suspect observed concealing unpaid merchandise in a large bag. Amber Evans, 21, of Fredericksburg was released on a summons for concealment of merchandise.
VANDALISM
- Campbell Court, 07/01, 5:22 p.m. A resident reported that three of his vehicle’s tires had been punctured and his car keys were missing. The incident remains under investigation.
- Arden Lane, 07/01, 10:25 a.m. A resident reported damage to her mail box. The incident remains under investigation.
- Leeland Station Clubhouse, 115 Riggs Road, 06/27, 12:21 p.m. Fence at community playground reported damaged. The incident remains under investigation.
- 2100 Block of Harpoon Drive, 06/21, 10:25 a.m. A resident reported that his lawnmower had been stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
BURGLARY
- JBR Inc., 509 Lendall Lane, 07/01, 10:22 a.m. A local business reported that an unknown suspect broke into the office and stole cash. The deputy observed signs of forced entry on the office door. Approximately $500.00 in cash was stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.