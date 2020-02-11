ASSAULT

  • McWhirt Loop and Warrenton Road, 02/20, 5:25 p.m. A woman reported that the driver of a pick-up truck threw an unknown object, possibly a pebble, at her window and drove away. There was no damage to the window. The incident is under investigation.

COUNTERFEIT

  • Panera, 24 South Gateway Drive, 02/06, 4:56 p.m. A manager reported that a customer paid with a counterfeit $100 bill at the drive-thru. The incident is under investigation.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

