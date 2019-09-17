ASSAULT
- Mine Road and Greenspring Drive, 09/16, 9:18 p.m. On this date, a female subject reported being assaulted while in her vehicle at the intersection. She told deputies she was stopped at a red light with her windows down when she was approached by an unknown female subject who hit her in the facial region. She advised the assault stemmed from a road rage incident. The suspect then fled towards Garrisonville Road. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- 100 Block of Garrisonville Road, 09/13, 11:20 p.m. On this date, Deputy Houde conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle with defective equipment traveling on Jefferson Davis Highway. The deputy made contact with the driver and detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. The driver had glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. He was identified as Christopher Steele, 29, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test administered. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, no driver’s license, and defective equipment.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
