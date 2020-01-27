LARCENY
- Cynthias Place, 01/23, 11:09 a.m. A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Wawa, 105 Garrisonville Road, 01/23, 1:07 a.m. On this date, Deputy Richardson conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle drifting in and out of its lane of travel. Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana. The driver was identified as Maurice Bryant, 50, of Woodbridge, VA. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. A substance consistent with marijuana and multiple pills were located in the vehicle and on the driver’s person. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for driving under the influence, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and a traffic lane violation.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- Antietam Loop, 01/23, 10:30 a.m. A resident reported that his vehicle was stolen from his driveway. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
