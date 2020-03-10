LARCENY
- YMCA, 212 Butler Road, 03/05, 3:13 p.m. A resident reported that her vehicle was broken into and her purse was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
- YMCA, 212 Butler Road, 03/05, 3:15 p.m. A resident reported that the rear passenger window of her vehicle was shattered and her purse was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
- 900 Block of Forsythia Lane, 03/02, 7:38 a.m. A gas range was reported stolen from a house under construction. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- McLane Drive and Warrenton Road, 03/07, 10:05 p.m. On this date, Deputy O’Neill responded to an accident involving two vehicles. Upon arrival, he made contact with the first driver who advised he did not need medical attention. The deputy then made contact with the second driver who was identified as Ryan Hayden, 32, of Fredericksburg. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and appeared disoriented. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation and was subsequently incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail. He is charged with driving under the influence, driving DUI revoked, failure to obey a traffic light, and no insurance.
ASSAULT
- Bull Cock and Swine BBQ, 2055 Jefferson Davis Highway, 03/08, 1:08 a.m. On this date, Deputy Haines responded to the restaurant regarding a fight involving several people. Witnesses advised that the altercation erupted due to an argument over cake being thrown. When deputies arrived, they took four suspects into custody. Kelly Cole, 57, of Stafford and Janice Smith, 22, of Fredericksburg were taken into custody for assault and battery. Jason Fox, 32, of Locust Grove, VA was taken into custody on charges of assault and battery, carrying a concealed firearm while intoxicated, and public intoxication. Sonni McCroskey, 30, of Stafford was arrested and charged with assault and battery and public intoxication.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
