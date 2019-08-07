ROBBERY
- Comfort Inn, 20 Salisbury Drive, 08/06, 11:26 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to the hotel after learning a male subject entered the lobby and stole the cash drawer. The clerk told deputies that he heard a noise and approached the desk to investigate. He then observed the subject jump over the counter with the cash drawer and run out the front doors. Surveillance camera footage revealed that the subject was carrying a firearm during the incident. The incident remains under investigation.
BURGLARY
- Cannon Ridge Golf Club, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, 08/06, 8:26 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a breaking and entering. The complainant found a door ajar and plywood removed from a damaged window. The incident remains under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- Warrenton Road and Hartlake Drive, 08/06, 6:30 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to a reported hit and run. The victim told deputies that his vehicle was side swiped by a tractor trailer, which pushed his vehicle off the road into a guardrail. The driver of the tractor trailer continued traveling and did not stop. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.