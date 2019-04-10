LARCENY
- 600 Block of England Pointe Drive, 04/09, 5:16 p.m. Victim reported stolen debit card. The incident remains under investigation.
- White Pine Circle, 04/09. Victim reported that an unknown subject repeatedly let the air out of her vehicle’s tires. A car magnet was also stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
- Orchard Lane, 04/10, 12:35 a.m. Victim reported suspicious male subject peering into the windows of his residence. The incident remains under investigation.
COUNTERFEIT
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 04/08, 7:47 p.m. Unknown male subject paid for approximately $800 worth of merchandise, including electronics and a vacuum, using counterfeit one hundred dollar bills. Deputies canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Village Parkway, 04/09, 8:58 a.m. Community center vandalized. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.