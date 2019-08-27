LARCENY
U-Haul Moving and Storage, 1101 International Parkway, 08/26, 12:28 p.m. An unknown suspect broke into a storage unit and stole a firearm. The incident remains under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
700 Block of Leeland Road, 08/26, 4:14 p.m. A resident reported that her mailbox and trash cans were struck by a hit and run driver. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
Poplar Road and Tacketts Mill Road, 08/17, 2:51 a.m. On this date, Deputy Myers stopped his vehicle when he came to a tree blocking the road. Another vehicle stopped behind him and he observed the driver exit the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver after detecting the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person. In addition, her speech was slurred, her eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and she was unsteady on her feet. She was identified as Jenna Ann Rose, 18, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. A liquor bottle was found in the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence and underage possession of alcohol.
