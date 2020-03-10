VANDALISM
- Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, 1600 Mine Road, 03/09, 7:26 p.m. Damage to walking path lights reported. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Telegraph Road and Route 1, 03/07, 5:43 a.m. On this date, Deputy Haines observed a vehicle stopped in the right lane at the intersection. The vehicle remained stopped for two light cycles. The deputy then activated his emergency equipment and approached the vehicle. The driver was slumped over with his head on the passenger seat. The deputy knocked on the window repeatedly, eventually waking up the driver. The driver rolled down the window and the deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. The driver was identified as Sheldon McGeorge, 28, of Stafford. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence and a traffic violation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
