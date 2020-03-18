DUI
- 2612 Jefferson Davis Highway, 03/17, 7:55 p.m. On this date, Deputy Connelly observed a vehicle with damage to the front passenger bumper parked across two parking spaces. He then made contact with the driver who was exiting the vehicle. The driver was identified as Tyler Buckley, 28, of Stafford. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver’s person. In addition, he was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, refusal, and driving suspended.
FRAUD
- Willow Branch Place, 03/17, 4:06 p.m. On this date, a resident was contacted by a scammer posing as a representative of Dominion Power. The caller claimed that the resident needed to pay an overdue bill immediately or her power would be disconnected. She was then instructed to purchase a gift card in the amount of $306.23. Afterwards, she provided the caller with the card information. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Cannon Ridge Golf Club, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, 03/17, 5:49 p.m. Multiple bullet holes were observed in the front of the building. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
