MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- Applebee’s, 1000 Stafford Market Place, 07/29, 6:47 p.m. A resident reported that his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot. He left the vehicle at the restaurant at approximately 9:00 p.m. on 07/28 and returned the following day to find it missing. The incident remains under investigation.
BURGLARY
- All Star Pawn and Gold, 736 Warrenton Road, 07/29, 8:21 a.m. On this date, Deputy Pinkard responded to a past occurred breaking and entering at the business. Upon arrival, deputies cleared the building and confirmed the suspects were no longer on scene. The deputy then observed damage to a metal gate at the front of the business. Inside, he observed damage to several glass display cases and discovered that jewelry had been taken from the cases. Shards of glass and pieces of jewelry were scattered throughout the store. The incident remains under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- 1300 Courthouse Road, 07/29, 7:54 p.m. A resident reported that his vehicle was struck between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. in the courthouse parking lot. The resident was in the vehicle at the time of the incident and observed the suspect vehicle flee the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.