ROBBERY
- Domino’s Pizza, 556 Garrisonville Road, 08/15, 11:18 a.m. On this date, units responded to reports of a robbery at a local business. Upon arrival, units spoke with several employees regarding the incident. They learned two subjects dressed all in black and carrying a knife and firearm entered the store and stole money from the register, safe, and from the employees. In addition, one of the employees was hit over the head with a firearm. Units canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the suspects. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.