LARCENY
- Town Square Circle, 01/10, 7:04 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect broke into his vehicle and rummaged through it. Headphones and a credit card were stolen. The incident is under investigation.
- Krismatt Court, 01/09, 6:36 p.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect broke into his vehicle and rummaged through it. Several items were stolen including change and an iPod. The incident is under investigation.
- Lotus Lane, 01/09, 11:40 a.m. A resident reported that a GoPro was stolen from his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Wild Plum Court, 01/09, 5:30 a.m. A resident reported that several items including a wallet, credit cards, and cash had been stolen from two vehicles on his property. The incident is under investigation.
- Clover Hill Drive, 01/07, 8:51 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect broke into her vehicle and rummaged through it. Multiple items were stolen including a backpack containing credit cards, cash, and medication. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- September Lane, 01/09, 3:25 p.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect rummaged through his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Hair Cuttery, 15 South Gateway Drive, 01/09, 2:13 p.m. An employee reported finding graffiti on the back door of the business. The incident is under investigation.
- 65 Village Parkway, 01/09, 12:00 p.m. Community playground reported damaged. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Garrisonville Road and Longwood Drive, 01/09, 11:30 p.m. On this date, Deputy Ahern observed a red pickup truck traveling on Garrisonville Road. The vehicle was traveling above the posted speed limit and repeatedly crossed over the double yellow center lines, prompting the deputy to initiate a traffic stop. However, the suspect vehicle continued traveling for approximately a mile and a half before coming to a stop. The driver was identified as John Sealock III, 29, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. A search of the vehicle yielded an open container of alcohol on the front passenger seat and a substance consistent with marijuana. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober on charges of driving under the influence, eluding, possession of marijuana, open container, and several traffic violations.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
