DUI
- 16 Lichfield Boulevard, 02/20, 11:28 p.m. On this date, Deputy Pearce observed a vehicle traveling on Warrenton Road without headlights on. The vehicle had significant damage and the front passenger wheel was on the rim, producing sparks and smoke. A witness had observed the vehicle run a red light and crash into a ditch, striking a telephone pole. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Aeneaus Jameson, 23, of Fredericksburg. The deputy observed that the air bags were deployed and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from the vehicle. The driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. A search warrant for blood was executed, during which the suspect became belligerent. Jameson was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, refusal, hit and run, and disorderly conduct.
DUID
- 200 Block of Shelton Shop Road, 02/24, 8:27 p.m. On this date, Deputy Houde observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Amanda Hepler, 37, of Fredericksburg. The driver had pinpoint pupils and her speech was slurred. She was taken into custody and a controlled substance was located in her pocket. Multiple controlled substances were also located in the vehicle. While a search warrant for blood was being executed, the suspect kept falling asleep. Hepler was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled substances, no inspection sticker, and a traffic lane violation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.