FRAUD
- Mega Beauty Supply, 367 Warrenton Road, 05/02. An employee reported receiving a call from an individual identifying himself as Detective Henderson and caller ID displayed “Sheriff’s Office.” The caller told the subject he had a warrant out for his arrest. The subject then told the caller he was going to make a separate call to the Sheriff’s Office to verify his identity, prompting the caller to hang up. The incident remains under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- Whitestone Drive, 04/19. A resident reported a hit and run involving a parked vehicle in front of a residence. The incident resulted in damage to the parked vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
- Clara Street, 04/07, 11: 23 p.m. A resident reported a hit and run involving a parked vehicle. The incident resulted in damage to the parked vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI
- 600 Block of Clint Lane, 05/02, 2:20 a.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford responded to reports of a driver that was stopped at the intersection of Cambridge Street and Butler Road for over ten minutes. The complainant knocked on the window to wake up the driver and observed that the subject had bloodshot, glassy eyes. The license plate information provided by the complainant returned to a residence on Clint Lane. Deputy Fulford located the unoccupied vehicle at a residence on Clint Lane and subsequently made contact with the resident. The subject was identified as Jawaan Harris, 27, of Fredericksburg and he admitted he had just been driving. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. Harris was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1500 unsecured bond for driving under the influence.
