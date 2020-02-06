FRAUD
- Town Square Circle, 02/05, 7:46 p.m. A resident reported receiving a call from a scammer posing as a representative of Dominion Power. The caller told the resident that her power would be turned off in 30 minutes if she did not immediately pay $300 in the form of gift cards. The victim bought the gift cards and provided the card information over the phone. The caller then told her that the money did not go through and to purchase more gift cards. The victim complied. She later realized it was a scam and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- 7-Eleven, 25 Solomon Drive, 02/02, 8:56 a.m. On this date, Deputy Pinkard observed a pick-up truck in a parking space with its reverse and brake lights activated. The deputy had seen the vehicle in the same position, appearing as if it was about to back out of the space, about ten to fifteen minutes prior. The deputy approached the vehicle and observed the driver slumped over the wheel. The deputy began tapping on the window and eventually the driver woke up. When speaking with the driver, the deputy noticed his speech was slurred. The driver was identified as Richard Turville II, 35, of Fredericksburg. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for driving under the influence.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
