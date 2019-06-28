DUI
- Centreport Parkway and Jefferson Davis Highway, 06/26, 10:55 p.m. On this date, Deputy Szenkuti observed a dark colored pickup truck repeatedly drifting into the dotted white line on the roadway. The deputy activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop for failure to maintain lane control. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Issac Dove, 46, of Fredericksburg. The driver appeared confused and disoriented, and smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. His eyes were also bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. In addition, Deputy Fulford observed an open alcoholic beverage in the backseat of the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. A firearm was located in the center console of the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for driving under the influence, drinking while driving, carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated, and a traffic lane violation.
- 800 Block of Courthouse Road, 06/26, 12:05 a.m. On this date, Deputy Ahern responded to a drunk driver complaint. He located the suspect vehicle stopped in the right lane of travel. He made contact with the driver who had an open container of wine between her legs. She was identified as Kimberly Ridley, 36, of Woodbridge. The deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person. She also had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech. She told the deputy she was intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were subsequently conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. A substance consistent with marijuana was located in her vehicle. She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for driving under the influence.
HIT AND RUN
- YMCA, 212 Butler Road, 06/25, 7:11 p.m. A resident reported a hit and run involving his parked vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.