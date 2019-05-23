VANDALISM
- Willow Branch Place, 05/22, 4:12 p.m. A resident reported that he took his vehicle to a local auto repair shop and they found sand in the brakes system. The mechanic said it could only have come from someone pouring sand into the system. The incident remains under investigation.
- 200 Block of Rabbit Road, 05/22. Air conditioning unit reported damaged. The incident remains under investigation.
FRAUD
- 100 Block of Sterling Court, 05/22. A resident reported receiving counterfeit money for a TV she sold to an unknown female subject through the LetGo app. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- Live Oak Lane, 05/19, 2:03 a.m. On this date, Deputy Gordon responded to a reported drunk driver complaint in the area of Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road. The complainant reported observing the suspect vehicle swerving all over the roadway. The deputy located the suspect vehicle parked in a driveway and made contact with the male subject in the driver’s seat. The subject was identified as Jose Romero Orellana, 36, of Stafford. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person, and the suspect’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were subsequently conducted. The suspect refused the preliminary breath test and a search warrant for blood was subsequently executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober on charges of driving under the influence and refusal.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.