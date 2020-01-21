ASSAULT
- Setter Circle, 01/18, 8:15 p.m. On this date, a 9-1-1 caller reported hearing screaming coming from a nearby apartment. Upon arrival, Deputy Jett encountered two male subjects having an argument. The screaming male subject appeared heavily intoxicated and was taken into custody for public intoxication. He was identified as Joshua McGhee, 33, of Fredericksburg. When approaching the cruiser, the subject kicked Sgt. Aubry and Deputy Jett. Once inside the cruiser, the subject tried kicking out the windows and repeatedly hit his head on the partition. He was transported to a local hospital where he became belligerent and yelled profanities. Following his medical evaluation, he was transported to the Magistrate’s Office where he was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct on hospital grounds, obstruction with force, and public intoxication. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
DUI
- 800 Block of Grafton Street, 01/17, 11:52 p.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford responded to a drunk driver complaint after a witness observed a gray pickup truck swerving and driving off the road multiple times. The deputy located the vehicle in the driveway of a residence. The vehicle was still running. The driver was identified as Ronald Barnett, 61, of Fredericksburg. He told the deputy he just came from downtown Fredericksburg and had been drinking. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober on charges of driving under the influence.
FORGERY
- Panera, 24 South Gateway Drive, 01/17, 3:53 p.m. The manager reported that an unknown customer paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. The incident is under investigation.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- Evergreen Lane, 01/18, 6:58 p.m. A resident reported that an intoxicated male subject whom she did not know entered the front door of her residence. She informed him he was at the wrong address and he appeared confused, but exited the residence. The suspect was identified as Andre Rivera, 45, of Stafford. He was taken into custody for public intoxication and unlawful entry into a residence. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
LARCENY
- Motel 6, 401 Warrenton Road, 01/19, 8:50 a.m. Cell phones and cash reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- 200 Block of Pinnacle Drive, 01/18, 4:19 p.m. A resident reported that a firearm was stolen from his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Collen Road, 01/17, 7:43 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect rummaged through his vehicle and stole a backpack and laptop. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
