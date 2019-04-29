VANDALISM
- St. Peters Court, 04/28, 9:51 p.m. A resident reported a broken lock on the gate in her backyard. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 04/28, 7:16 p.m. Loss prevention reported observing a female subject leave the store with unpaid food items totaling over $60. The suspect was identified as Crystal Harris, 28, of Stafford. She was released on a summons for concealment of merchandise.
- Washington Square Plaza, 04/27, 7:30 p.m. A resident reported an iPad stolen from her vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- Walmart, 125 Washington Square Plaza, 04/26, 7:16 p.m. A resident reported that his wallet was stolen from a shopping cart. The incident remains under investigation.
- 200 Block of Batley Court, 04/26, 12:06 p.m. A resident reported a license plate was stolen from her vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- Bethel Church Road, 04/26. A resident reported a purse and prescription medication stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- Ferry Road and Betty Lewis Drive, 04/24, 9:30 a.m. A vehicle struck a motorcycle, causing it to veer off the roadway into a ditch. The vehicle then continued traveling. The driver of the motorcycle was not injured. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.