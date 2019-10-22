DUI
- 2883 Jefferson Davis Highway, 10/21, 9:59 p.m. On this date, Deputy Martin responded to reports of a driver stopped in the median between the Pizza Hut parking lot and southbound Jefferson Davis Highway. Upon arrival, he observed two subjects standing in the roadway. One took off running and the other identified himself as a witness. The deputy followed the suspect and took him into custody after a brief struggle. The suspect was identified as Colby Compton, 32, of Fredericksburg. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the suspect’s person. The suspect admitted to driving and field sobriety tests were conducted. The suspect was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for driving under the influence third in five years, driving DUI revoked, and obstruction of justice.
DRUG OFFENSES
- Interstate 95, MM 142, 10/21, 3:00 a.m. On this date, Deputy Martin observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit. He subsequently initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Madeline Quintanilla, 22, of Fredericksburg and the passenger who was identified as Niiadotey Newbold, 24, of Stafford. The deputy immediately detected the strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a significant amount of marijuana. Newbold was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Quintanilla was charged with possession of marijuana and released on a PR bond.
- Port Aquia Drive and Jefferson Davis Highway, 10/20, 12:54 a.m. On this date, Deputy Martin responded to reports of a subject asleep behind the wheel. Upon arrival, he observed a vehicle at the intersection that was running and had its lights on. The driver was slumped over and appeared to be asleep. The deputy then tapped on the window and the driver woke up. He was identified as Jason King, 39, of South Prince George, VA. A white powdery substance in a bag was located on the suspect’s person. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for possession of a controlled substance.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
