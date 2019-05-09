LARCENY
- Country Inn and Suites, 656 Warrenton Road, 05/08. Laptop computer reported stolen from local hotel. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- 1495 Stafford Market Place, 05/08. A resident reported that her vehicle had been “keyed” on 05/06. The incident remains under investigation.
FRAUD
- Ivy Creek Lane, 05/02, 5:22 p.m. On this date, Sgt. Mireles received a phone complaint from the victim of a gift card scam. The victim told the sergeant that she received an advertisement in the mail about becoming a secret shopper. She contacted the email address provided on the flyer and received a call from a woman who identified herself as “Sophia” to let her know she was hired. The victim was sent a check for $2,950, which she deposited in her account. She then received a text from Sophia’s number instructing her to purchase gift cards totaling $1500 from the Central Park Walmart. She was also instructed to purchase more gift cards totaling $1000 from the Ferry Farm Walmart. The victim provided the gift card information to Sophia and was told she could keep the rest of the money from the check. A few days later, the victim learned the check had bounced and her bank account balance was negative. The victim then called the Sheriff’s Office to report the scam. The investigation is ongoing.
