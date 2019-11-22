BURGLARY
- 150 Block of Courthouse Road, 11/20, 4:21 p.m. On this date, Deputy M.W. Taylor responded to a reported breaking and entering in progress. Deputies cleared the residence and found no suspects inside. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Walden Lane and Richland Road, 11/21, 4:02 p.m. On this date, Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to a reported drunk driver complaint involving a vehicle repeatedly crossing over the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Timothy Brosnan, 40, of Stafford. Deputies detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. During that process, the suspect was belligerent and uncooperative. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober for driving under the influence, refusal, and obstruction of justice.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
